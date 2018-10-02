A 22-year-old Portland man was being treated for serious injuries Tuesday after his car was struck by a tractor-trailer on the Maine Turnpike in Saco.

The crash took place around 5 a.m. at the Exit 36 southbound ramp, said Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland. It was raining at the time of the crash.

A car carrying Abdirahman Mohamed of Portland struck a guardrail and came to rest on the roadway, said McCausland. The car was then struck by a tractor-trailer truck driven by Mark Pierce, 46, of Standish. The truck is owned by Hutchins Trucking of South Portland and was hauling a loaded trailer for Hannaford Supermarkets.

The two vehicles came to rest just off the breakdown lane, and the impact of the crash drove the car underneath the cab of the tractor-trailer. Mohamed was pinned inside, said McCausland.

Wreckers were used to lift the truck off the car and fire department personnel used extrication equipment to remove Mohamed from the car.

Mohamed was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, said McCausland.

The exit ramp was closed for 3½ hours, said McCausland.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: