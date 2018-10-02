Volunteers and emergency workers are searching a vast wooded area near the North Yarmouth home of a woman who has been missing since Sunday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that 47-year-old Kristin Westra was last seen at the family’s home on Lufkin Road. Westra is an elementary school teacher on Chebeague Island.

Her vehicle was still at her home and police said Monday they had no information about why she would be missing, police said.

A large-scale search began Monday night in the Lufkin Road area, which is crossed by a power line corridor and surrounded by woodlands.

Regan Goan, a commander with the Cumberland County Emergency Management Unit of the Sheriff’s Office, said the search had covered more than 20 miles as of late Tuesday morning.

About 50 police and civilian volunteers were involved in the search just after noon, said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Captain Scott Stewart.

The search includes state police and assistance from other agencies, with teams gathering at the North Yarmouth Fire House on Walnut Hill Road before setting off on grid searches of the area. Civilians wearing hiking gear and blaze orange joined police in green military-style fatigues.

It was not clear Tuesday morning whether investigators had any specific information that led to the search, or any other clues about where Westra might be.

Westra has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs around 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police are not sure what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 893-2810, option 2.

This story will be updated.

