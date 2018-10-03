Swine & Stein Oktoberfest is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in downtown Gardiner.

The event, which is a trifecta of beer, food and music, will be held rain or shine.

Tickets cost $10 for designated drivers, $15 for early birds, $25 general admission, $50 VIP.

For more information, visit gardinermainstreet.org.

