Swine & Stein Oktoberfest is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in downtown Gardiner.
The event, which is a trifecta of beer, food and music, will be held rain or shine.
Tickets cost $10 for designated drivers, $15 for early birds, $25 general admission, $50 VIP.
For more information, visit gardinermainstreet.org.
