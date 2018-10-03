As if the fall foliage along Route 27 and the Carrabassett River in Maine’s western mountains isn’t enough to excite the senses, the 2018 Sugarloaf Art Show will be held in conjunction with Skier’s Homecoming set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Sugarloaf Ski Resort 5092 Access Road in Carrabassett Valley.

The show will feature the work of 60 Maine artists, including fine oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painters, wire, wood and stone sculptors, jewelry designers, one-of-a-kind furniture makers, as well as a variety of unique and finely handcrafted gifts from Maine crafters.

The show is sponsored by UpCountry Artists, with members throughout the state of Maine. UpCountry Artists, a nonprofit organization, was formed in 1986 to encourage, support, educate artists and develop public awareness of the arts in Western Maine. UCA also raises money for scholarships given annually to two local high school graduates preparing to move on to study art or a related field.

For more information, visit upcountryartists.com.

