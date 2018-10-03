Party affiliation:

Republican

Timothy S. Theriault

Social media accounts:

None listed

Occupation:

Retired mill worker, small business owner

Education:

Diploma, and 4 year apprenticeship program

Community Organizations:

Masons; Elks; Shriner; Volunteer Fire Chief in China; China 4 Seasons Club

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hunting, fishing, golfing

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I feel that we need a multifaceted approach to battling addiction as it pertains to the opioid crisis. Enforcement and treatment are equally important and you can’t have one without the other.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Recruiting and retaining well a trained staff is crucial to the consistency of making sure these children are getting the best care possible.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I have always been a proponent of local control. The decision should be made at the local level.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Until there is a well thought out plan to pay for universal health care in Maine, I am not in support of it. It is great in theory, but much too costly to those on a fixed income.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I am not in support of Question 1. Maine families have been taxed enough. The question would raise taxes by $127 million on Maine families.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I can be frustrating at times, but at the end of the day we are sent to Augusta to do our job and the only way to successfully do that is to find compromise.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I am an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and NASCAR

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

