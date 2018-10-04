AUGUSTA — A 29-year-old city resident pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography on a cellphone in the period of February to March 2015.

Justin X. Maxim was ordered to spend an initial nine months behind bars, and the remainder of the three-year sentence was suspended while he spends two years on probation.

At a Capital Judicial Center hearing, Maxim also was ordered to register at a 10-year registrant under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

In April, Maxim was indicted on five counts of possession of sexually explicit images of young children on hard drives and a cellphone that belonged to him. The items were seized from Maxim in February 2015 in response to a complaint from a supervisor at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services who learned that child pornography allegedly was stored on one of his cellphones, according to Augusta police who investigated the case.

In exchange for the guilty plea, four other charges of possession of child pornography were dismissed.

