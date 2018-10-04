Donna Doore

Party affiliation:

Democrat

Residence:

Augusta

Social media accounts:

Facebook

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

Some college

Community Organizations:

Maine General Auxiliary; Kennebec Historical Society; Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Kayaking, felting, hooking rugs, spending time at camp with family and friends

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature:

4

Committee assignments (if elected):

LCREAD Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development, State and Local Government

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I believe big Pharma should be held accountable for the opiate crisis and a portion of their profits should come to Maine to help fight this crisis.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

Reduce the caseload for caseworkers; hire more administrative support staff; end the OT, end missing breaks and lunches; protection for caseworkers while on the job; improve technology for the caseworkers.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

The school districts and their residents should make the decision.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

Yes, I believe if every Mainer was covered with health care the state would actually save money by insisting each person must participate in preventive care. ER cost vs PCP visit.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Yes, Maine is one of the oldest states in the nation. We need to keep our elders at home where they want to be and can do so by providing home health care. It saves money and creates jobs.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I believe each legislator should treat their fellow members as they would want to be treated…I pledge to always treat people the way I would want to be treated, with respect and civility.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I love to kayak.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

