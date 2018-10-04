AUGUSTA — A Gardiner man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing a fellow city resident in the leg during a dispute Dec. 27, 2017.

Gilberto N. Milian-Pizzaro, 43, who is also known as Juan Maldonado, was sentenced at the Capital Judicial Center to an initial two years behind bars for aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass. The remainder of the eight-year prison term was suspended while he spends three years on probation.

Gilberto Milian-Pizzaro

In exchange for the pleas, charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault were dismissed.

Police reported finding the injured man in an apartment where there was a large amount of blood. He had a tourniquet on his left leg.

Milian-Pizzaro was arrested later, and police said he was on federal probation at the time of the attack.

