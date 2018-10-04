Party affiliation:

Democrat

John Nutting House District 75 Leeds, Livermore (part) and Turner

Residence:

Leeds

Social media accounts:

Facebook: [email protected]

Occupation:

Retired dairy farmer

Education:

Leavitt High School, Class 1967; University of Maine, Orono, B.S. in pre-vet science, 1971

Community Organizations:

Leeds Community Church elder, Good Shepard Food Bank Board of Directors

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Going to cow shows, gardening

Family status:

Married 46 years

Years in the Legislature:

18

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Agriculture

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

More intensive programs and treatment options, which will serve as resources for our strapped medical system; drug prescribing limits; and continued policing and prosecution of narcotics dealers.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I support the new legislative fixes recently enacted. These are based on the fact that if the case workers are overloaded, there will be kids who fall through the cracks. They need more support.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I do not support proficiency-based diplomas. They don’t prepare students for the type of testing they will get at college and technical schools. This system does not support our youth as it should.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I’m not in favor of universal healthcare, but we need to enact Mainecare expansion so our financially strapped local hospitals don’t have provide free care to tens of thousands of Mainers.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

While I support more care for those who are home-bound, I am opposed to further taxing of Mainers. There is no solid plan on how to spend the millions of dollars that would be raised with Question 1.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

When I served there, Augusta was not like Washington, D.C. I got bipartisan support to get my successful bills on clean rivers and lowering government costs passed. I will continue to work this way.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

My father, John M Nutting VI, is still missing in action from the Korean War.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

