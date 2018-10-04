Party affiliation:

Republican

Joshua Morris House District 75 Leeds, Livermore (part) and Turner

Residence:

North Turner

Social media accounts:

Facebook.com/citizens4morris

Occupation:

Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northeast Real Estate

Education:

Associates degree, Central Maine Community College

Community Organizations:

Member, Nezinscot Lodge; member, North Turner Union Presbyterian Church; Grammar School Ministerial Fund- Turner; Maine Association of Realtors

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am a lifelong resident of Turner and through my mother’s family, my roots in town go back 200 years. My father grew up in Leeds, my paternal grandparents still live there. I also have family roots in the town of Livermore through my paternal grandfather. I enjoy reading, especially biographies and history that have a connection to Maine. I also like to stay active by taking my dog for a walk and playing basketball.

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Insurance and Financial Services, Education and Cultural Affairs

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

We need to educate on the dangers of opioid abuse. We need to ensure those in need of treatment get it and make sure that law enforcement has the tools they need to stop drugs from coming into Maine.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I support the governor’s bill that makes child safety the top priority. We need to ensure no child slips through the cracks by making sure the positions are filled and the workers are trained.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I support local control that allows parents and students to decide what works best for them. State and federal mandates that are constantly changing are frustrating to parents, teachers and students.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

I am not in favor of a one size fits all government-run healthcare system. I believe that individuals and families should be able to shop for plans that fit their unique circumstances.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

No, I believe it will cause businesses and job creators to leave. I am also troubled that it creates a shadow government bureaucracy that is not accountable to the people or their elected officials.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, I have been frustrated by it, neither side is immune or innocent. One problem is the referendums that frustrate the Legislature’s role and cause us to draw lines in the sand on day one.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I am a lifelong teetotaler. When I tell people that, they usually find it a little surprising.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

