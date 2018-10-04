SKOWHEGAN — Adelle Foss scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Skowhegan field hockey team remained unbeaten with a 4-2 win over Mt. Blue in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Thursday afternoon.

Alexis Michonski and Lizzie York also scored for Skowhegan (13-0-0).

Ellie Pelletier scored both goals for Mt. Blue (8-3-1).

LAWRENCE 9, OCEANSIDE 0: Nora Buck scored four goals and Macie Larouche scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Mariners in Fairfield.

Payton Goodwin had two goals, while Lexi Lewis had a goal and an assist for Lawrence (9-4).

Oceanside falls to 2-10.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARRABEC 4, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Carrabec pulled away from Mountain Valley in the second half with three goals to win the Mountain Valley Conference contest.

Lauren Chesnut paced Carrabec (5-5-2) with two goals, while Anastasia Quimby and Makayla Vicneire each found the back of the net once.

Mountain Valley (1-10) goalkeeper Taylor Henry saved 28 shots in the loss.

SKOWHEGAN 1, HAMPDEN 0: Alyssa Everett broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute to lift the Indians to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Amber Merry made seven saves to earn the shutout for Skowhegan (5-5-1). Josie Parker set up the Everett goal for the Indians.

Meghan Ireland had eight saves for Hampden (4-5-1).

RICHMOND 2, RANGELEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick scored on a penalty kick and Abby Johnson added an insurance goal to lead the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Liz Johnson made one save for Richmond (8-1-1) while Amber Morrill stopped nine shots for Rangeley (5-3-1).

TEMPLE 4, VALLEY 0: Hannah Hubbard had the hat trick as the Bereans won for the eighth straight time.

Julianna Hubbard also had a goal for Temple (8-1-0), which hasn’t lost since its season opener.

Jada Ward was called upon to make 27 saves for Valley (0-9-0).

BOYS SOCCER

CONY 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Luay Najar and Uday Najar each scored a goal to pace the Rams to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Joao Benoini made four saves for Cony (4-6-1) while Carter Lambert stopped seven shots for Messalonskee (2-9-0).

RICHMOND 6, RANGELEY 0: Dakotah Gilpatric’s hat trick had the Bobcats off and running to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Dan Stewart added a pair of goals for Richmond (6-3-1), while Cole Alexander also scored. Kyle Underhill-Tilton made two saves to post the shutout.

James Hathaway stopped 11 shots in the goal for Rangeley (2-5-1).

TEMPLE 6, VALLEY 0: Yuma Takeda scored twice and the Bereans rolled to the East/West Conference win in Waterville.

Ilijah Ivkovic, Tony Shan, Noah Shepherd and Allesandro Milano also scored for Temple (8-1-0). Nathaniel Wiles posted a three-save shutout.

Keeghan Farnham made eight stops for Valley (3-6-0).

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Carrabec Cobras, Cony Rams, Lawrence Bulldogs, Messalonskee Eagles, Mt. Blue Cougars, Rangeley Lakers, Richmond Bobcats, Skowhegan Indians, Temple Bereans
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.