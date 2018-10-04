SKOWHEGAN — Adelle Foss scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Skowhegan field hockey team remained unbeaten with a 4-2 win over Mt. Blue in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Thursday afternoon.

Alexis Michonski and Lizzie York also scored for Skowhegan (13-0-0).

Ellie Pelletier scored both goals for Mt. Blue (8-3-1).

LAWRENCE 9, OCEANSIDE 0: Nora Buck scored four goals and Macie Larouche scored two goals and added three assists to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Mariners in Fairfield.

Payton Goodwin had two goals, while Lexi Lewis had a goal and an assist for Lawrence (9-4).

Oceanside falls to 2-10.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARRABEC 4, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Carrabec pulled away from Mountain Valley in the second half with three goals to win the Mountain Valley Conference contest.

Lauren Chesnut paced Carrabec (5-5-2) with two goals, while Anastasia Quimby and Makayla Vicneire each found the back of the net once.

Mountain Valley (1-10) goalkeeper Taylor Henry saved 28 shots in the loss.

SKOWHEGAN 1, HAMPDEN 0: Alyssa Everett broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute to lift the Indians to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Amber Merry made seven saves to earn the shutout for Skowhegan (5-5-1). Josie Parker set up the Everett goal for the Indians.

Meghan Ireland had eight saves for Hampden (4-5-1).

RICHMOND 2, RANGELEY 0: Caitlin Kendrick scored on a penalty kick and Abby Johnson added an insurance goal to lead the host Bobcats to the East/West Conference win.

Liz Johnson made one save for Richmond (8-1-1) while Amber Morrill stopped nine shots for Rangeley (5-3-1).

TEMPLE 4, VALLEY 0: Hannah Hubbard had the hat trick as the Bereans won for the eighth straight time.

Julianna Hubbard also had a goal for Temple (8-1-0), which hasn’t lost since its season opener.

Jada Ward was called upon to make 27 saves for Valley (0-9-0).

BOYS SOCCER

CONY 2, MESSALONSKEE 0: Luay Najar and Uday Najar each scored a goal to pace the Rams to the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Joao Benoini made four saves for Cony (4-6-1) while Carter Lambert stopped seven shots for Messalonskee (2-9-0).

RICHMOND 6, RANGELEY 0: Dakotah Gilpatric’s hat trick had the Bobcats off and running to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Dan Stewart added a pair of goals for Richmond (6-3-1), while Cole Alexander also scored. Kyle Underhill-Tilton made two saves to post the shutout.

James Hathaway stopped 11 shots in the goal for Rangeley (2-5-1).

TEMPLE 6, VALLEY 0: Yuma Takeda scored twice and the Bereans rolled to the East/West Conference win in Waterville.

Ilijah Ivkovic, Tony Shan, Noah Shepherd and Allesandro Milano also scored for Temple (8-1-0). Nathaniel Wiles posted a three-save shutout.

Keeghan Farnham made eight stops for Valley (3-6-0).

