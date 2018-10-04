Party affiliation:

Republican

Shelley Rudnicki House District 108 Fairfield, Mercer and Smithfield

Residence:

Fairfield

Social media accounts:

shelleyrudnicki for ME House #108 on Facebook

Occupation:

Car dealer owner

Education:

Bachelors degree

Community Organizations:

SAD 49 School Board, chair; Order of Eastern Star Martha Washington Chapter, Waterville; Order of Eastern Star Fireside Chapter, Clinton; Central Maine CATV Board; former member, Fairfield Planning Board

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

None listed

Family status:

Married 30 Years to Tony Rudnicki, two children

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Unknown

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

A strategic approach that should include three pieces: enforcement, treatment and awareness. Simply throwing money at the problem without being strategic will accomplish nothing.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

The biggest policy shift is the move away from family reunification being the top priority. The onus will now be placed on what is in the best interest of the child, which is the way it should be.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

This is a decision that should be made at the local level. One of the most important pieces of legislation passed during the 128th Legislature repealed the mandate for proficiency-based diplomas.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

This is an issue that sounds great until the bill comes due. Until there is a plan to pay for this in a responsible and sustainable way, I do not see how it is realistic. But I remain open-minded.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

I do not support Question 1, it is a reckless and disingenuous pieces of legislation. Maine would have the highest income tax rate in the country on household incomes of $128,400 per year.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

There are obviously partisan issues that the two sides will never agree on and they dominate the headlines. Most of the policy that is truly important to Mainers is passed in a bipartisan manner.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I enjoy hosting dinner parties.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

Yes

