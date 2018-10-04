Party affiliation:

Democrat

Bruce White House District 109 Waterville (part)

Residence:

Waterville

Social media accounts:

http://fb.me/brucewhiteme

Occupation:

Winslow Public Schools computer technician

Education:

High school, with some college

Community Organizations:

Waterville Planning Board; New Dimensions FCU; Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce; Inland Hospital Patient and Family Advisory Committee; Mid-Maine Technical Center Program Advisory Committee; Elks Lodge 905

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Spending time with family, swimming with my grandkids, running and biking, volunteering at events.

Family status:

Married 41 years

Years in the Legislature:

None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Insurance and Financial Services Committee

Q&A

1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?

I would support funding community outreach programs for people struggling with addictions. Legislation to educate care providers on responsible prescription of opiates would also be helpful.

2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?

I would support legislation to increase training and funding to DHHS in an effort to combat overworked, under-staffed and under-trained employees from making similar mistakes in the future.

3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?

I would support letting school districts decide at the local level.

4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?

We need to figure out a way to make healthcare affordable for more Maine residents. I am supportive of the Medicaid expansion and hopeful it will be implemented soon.

5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?

Increasing healthcare for senior citizens should be a priority for our state, but I do not support Question 1 as it stands.

6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am disappointed with the political posturing; many voters I spoke with are unhappy as well. We need to work together to do what is right for the people of Maine, not the party or ourselves.

7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.

I ran my first 5K at age 55 and continue to run in one or two per year. Running for a House seat is more like running in a marathon.

Speed Round

Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?

No

