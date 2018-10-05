WATERVILLE — High school students and their families are invited to a Fall Open House starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Thomas College, 180 West River Road.

“Come find out what Thomas College can offer you,” said Assistant Vice President of Admissions Wendy Martin, according to a news release from the college. “Hear from students, faculty and staff about academics, life outside of the classroom and more.”

The college will offer an on-the-spot admissions session for students who bring their high school transcript and college essay.

The day will kick off with a conversation with President Laurie Lachance and Provost Dr. Thomas Edwards, one to ones with faculty and students in their majors of interest, campus tours, admissions and financial aid information will follow, and the day will end with lunch under the tent while checking out Homecoming and Family Weekend’s festivities and athletic games.

To register, visit thomas.edu or call 2859-1101.

