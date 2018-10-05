The Waldo County Pie and Story Festival is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at the waterfront park.

Musician and renown storyteller Jennifer Armstrong and Friends will present a family program that includes an afternoon of music, stories, pie and family fun.

The festival will start with free music and stories, and halfway through, there will be slices of pie available for a dollar each. Each slice will come with a ballot to vote, or not.

Anyone may enter a pie or pies. All types of pies are welcome; sweet or savory, pizza or whoopee as long as they are pies and homemade. Because of allergies, a complete list of ingredients should accompany all pies.

General pie voting will include four categories; Best Pie Ever, Most Beautiful Pie, Most Unusual Pie and Yummy Mess. Prizes and awards also will be given for best local ingredient pie; grown, gathered or caught. Prizes will be awarded.

After an opening song, or two, the festival will start with a lively and competitive whole-pie auction will allow folks to walk away with a whole pie.

Pie entries are due at noon the day of the event.

For more information, visit facebook.com/piestoryfestival, or call 322-2265.

Share

< Previous

Next >