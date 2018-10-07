The body found in North Yarmouth was confirmed to be Kristin Westra, the teacher who went missing last Sunday, according to news release from the Cumberland Count Sheriff’s office.

An autopsy also confirmed the manner of death as suicide, the police said.

Westra, 47, was last seen the night of Sept. 30th but was gone when her husband woke up the next morning. She left without her keys or phone.

Crews of police and volunteers searched for her for five days before a body was discovered by children playing in the woods less than a mile from the Westra home.

On Wednesday, the Maine Warden Service said the search “eliminated with high probability” Westra being within the search zone scoured by wardens, police and dogs. Asked Friday night how searchers might have missed Westra’s body in that sweep,Capt. Craig Smith of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in an email “that question has been asked and it is being researched.”

A scheduled prayer vigil on Saturday night turned into an impromptu memorial for Westra, who friends described as upbeat and positive. Her husband Jay Westra said she had been experiencing anxiety recently.

“Sunday morning, Kristin was experiencing what I would call some anxiety and she expressed that she had some sleepless nights and was worried,” Jay Westra said.

This story will be updated.

