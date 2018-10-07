The Sept. 30 paper contains a letter from Peter Sirois asking why of the four candidates for governer, only Shawn Moody declined to provide a copy of his 2017 tax returns (“Why didn’t Moody release his tax returns?”). If he is referencing the same article I read (“Governor candidate Caron made nearly $1 million last year; Moody’s income is under wraps,” Sept. 21), Janet Mills also failed to provide one, because she still hasn’t filed.
So a person who can’t manage their own finances wants to manage the state’s finances?
Tom Heyns
Chelsea
