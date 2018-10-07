RANGELEY — Selectmen have decided to re-advertise for a town manager.

Selectmen received about 20 applications, interim Town Manager John Madigan said in September. The board interviewed five candidates but made no decisions.

The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 22, newly appointed Assistant Town Manager Traci Pitts, of Rangeley, said Friday.

The new manager will succeed Tim Pellerin, who resigned to become town manager of Harrison in May.

Selectmen also authorized Madigan to appoint an assistant town manager.

He is seeking re-election to Maine House District 115 and represents Roxbury, Rumford, Summer and Woodstock, plus the unorganized territory of Milton Township.

With Madigan’s schedule and colder weather coming, it will be difficult for him to get to Rangeley at times, Pitts said.

She was appointed in late September and will be paid $75 more a week for the additional duties.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: