BANGOR — A Maine man who was speeding and on drugs when he caused a fatal crash last year has been sentenced to 44 months in prison.

A judge on Tuesday imposed the sentence on Richard Lupo of Etna for manslaughter and criminal drunken driving.

WABI-TV reported that Lupo told the family of the victim, 73-year-old Debra Calderwood, that he didn’t expect forgiveness but he plans to remain sober. He said he wants to work to ensure no one else has to “deal with this hell that I’ve created for everyone.”

Calderwood died instantly in the head-on collision on Aug. 4, 2017.

Lupo’s blood test after the crash showed the presence of cocaine, methadone, other opiates and the tranquilizer benzodiazepine. He pleaded no contest.

