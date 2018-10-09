PITTSFIELD — Patrick McGowan, former Maine Department of Conservation Commissioner and Pittsfield native, will talk about his book “One Good Thing” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Pittsfield Public Library at 110 Library St., according to a news release from the library.

“One Good Thing” is described as weaving the spirit of adventure and social justice into a 21st-century Robin Hood story — with a twist. Our avengers take to the skies over the wilds of northern Maine and remote Canada risking everything in a mad-capped scheme to kidnap a couple of crooked, greedy billionaires, according to the release.

The book brings McGowan’s public service, floatplane adventures and love of storytelling to the public. Many scenes in the book rely on his personal experiences. He has spent 10 years as a skydiver and he is a floatplane and backcountry airplane pilot who loves canoeing.

For more information, contact Lyn Smith, MSLS, at [email protected] or 487-5880.

