AUGUSTA — A gourmet harvest supper and auction will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St.
The Pineland Fiddlers, led by Ellen Gawler, are on their way to the Shetland Islands for the Shetland Fiddle Frenzy. They will offer a seasonal dinner followed by an auction to raise money for the trip.
Tickets cost $25.
For more information, visit facebook.com or email [email protected].
