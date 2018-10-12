AUGUSTA — A gourmet harvest supper and auction will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St.

The Pineland Fiddlers, led by Ellen Gawler, are on their way to the Shetland Islands for the Shetland Fiddle Frenzy. They will offer a seasonal dinner followed by an auction to raise money for the trip.

The Pineland Fiddlers front from left, are Ellen Gawler, Mari Averill, Eleanor Skinner, Silas Bartol, Lily Thompson, Elijah Huttman and Owen Kennedy. Back from left are Alex Frost, Lucas Lenfast, Sedona Kmen, Luke Bartol, Joshua Rosenthal, Pyper Birch, Gwinna Remillard and Lydian Frost. Photo courtesey of Pineland Fiddlers Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Tickets cost $25.

For more information, visit facebook.com or email [email protected].

