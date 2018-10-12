CHINA — A free paper shredding event is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 27, at the China Public Works Garage at 211 Alder Park Road.

For more information, call 445-3033.

filed under:
china maine, October
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.