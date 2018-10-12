The Town of Benton will hold a rabies clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the town office at 1279 Clinton Ave.
The cost will be $15 per animal. Proceeds from the clinic will be used to buy Thanksgiving meals for needy Benton residents. Cash or checks will be accepted.
For more information, call the Town Office at 453-7191.
