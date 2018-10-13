The 15th annual MaineGeneral Health Walk for Hope drew 1,049 people who walked through downtown Augusta twice Saturday as part of a 3.1-mile trek that was a fundraiser for the city’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care.
The out-and-back 3.1-mile course started in Mill Park, went through downtown along Water Street and onto the Kennebec River Rail Trail, then turned back to Mill Park using the same route in reverse.
The event raised a total of more than $160,000, according to Nicole McSweeney, MaineGeneral Health’s chief marketing and philanthropy officer. The Alfond center provides treatment, education and support to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.
-
Nation & World
Israeli court stops deportation of former Florida student
-
Local Elections
Topsham ballot questions seek residents’ views on retail marijuana sales
-
Local Elections
House District 52: Rematch of 2016 race pits Democratic incumbent against Republican Navy veteran
-
Nation & World
Immigrants face hurdles to prove abuse by U.S. agents
-
Local Elections
House District 54: Two-term incumbent in Topsham faces challenge from local business owner