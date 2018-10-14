ST. ALBANS — A fire that began at a Hartland Road residence early Saturday morning was rekindled before dawn on Sunday, according to St. Albans Fire Chief Jason Emery. Fire units from St. Albans, Hartland, Canaan and Pittsfield were dispatched around 3 a.m. and cleared the scene by 8:30 a.m.

The property, located at 179 Hartland Road, had already been deemed a complete loss on Saturday. Emery said that the rekindling was not unusual.

The fire is believed to have originated from a wood stove.

“There is enough damage that it’s hard to say where it started, but there was a new (wood stove) put in recently, he had a fire in it last night and it sounds like that’s what started it,” Emery said on Saturday.

One man, the only resident of the home who was present when the fire started, was injured Saturday morning when a piece of glass cut his arm. He was taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital once responders arrived. Two other men lived in the single-family farmhouse. All three of the residents are around the age of 29, according to Emery.

The blaze was first reported on Saturday at 3 a.m. St. Albans, Hartland, Canaan, Pittsfield and Corinna fire teams responded to the call Saturday.

