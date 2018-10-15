The Maine Warden Service on Monday called on hunters to help them locate a Waterford man who has been missing for 10 days.

Cpl. John MacDonald issued a news release that asked people hunting in Waterford, Stoneham or Harrison to keep an eye out for any information or clues that might help authorities find Ricky Howard, 49.

Ricky Howard Photo courtesy of Maine Warden Service

According to MacDonald, a landowner found Howard’s 2008 Toyota Rav 4 on Oct. 7. The vehicle had been abandoned off the Deer Hill Road in Waterford.

Wardens searched the area around Deer Hill Road as well as the area around Howard’s home on Norway Road, but have come up with nothing that would indicate his whereabouts. Howard was last seen around noon on Oct. 5 at AJ’s Everything Store in Stoneham.

Howard is 6 feet tall, weighs 158 pounds and has blue eyes and brownish-gray hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with work boots. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at 743-9554.

