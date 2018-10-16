GARDINER — A Sock Hop will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the American Legion Smith-Wiley Post 4 at 46 Griffin St. Music will be provided by disc jockey Boom Boom aka Scott Mongeau.
The cost is $10 or $15 per couple. Proceeds will benefit the Gardiner Area Wreaths Across America program, the wreaths for area veterans’ graves will be placed Saturday, Dec. 15.
For tickets or to reserve a table, call Jim Keenan at 582-6530 or Terry Hunter at 588-6360 — leave a message.
