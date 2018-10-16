WATERVILLE — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he fell about 30 feet from a third-floor window at an apartment complex at the corner of College Avenue and Highwood Street, according to police Chief Joseph Massey.

Massey said just before 4 p.m. that the fall occurred around noon at Home Place Inn at 150 College Ave.

Rescue and ambulance personnel administer aid to a man who reportedly fell Tuesday from the open third-floor window, above, at the Home Place Inn, an apartment complex on College Avenue in Waterville. Staff photo by David Leaming

“There’s no indication there was anything suspicious about the fall. It looks like he was leaning out the window, talking to a friend and he just lost his balance,” Massey said.

Massey said he did not know the extent of the man’s injuries. He would not release the man’s name, as nothing criminal was involved, but he confirmed the man lived in the building.

Police Officer Steve Brame responded to a report of the incident and arrived while Waterville firefighters and Delta Ambulance were loading the man into an ambulance, according to Massey.

The man was conscious and alert and told Brame he had been talking to a friend who was on the ground when he fell, Massey said.

“Steve was very convinced, based on what he said and the person he was talking to said, that the guy lost his balance and fell out of the window,” he said.

The window he fell from is on the Highwood Street side of the building.

Some neighbors said they were unaware a man had fallen from the window, while others said they had heard about it but do not know him.

Massey was not sure what hospital he was taken to.

