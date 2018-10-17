Nokomis coach Jake Rogers joins staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant ahead of the Warriors’ Friday night date with reigning Class C state champion MCI, as well as an examination of the rest of the key Week 8 match-ups around the state.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
