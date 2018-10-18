The Juniper Hill School for Place-Based Education in Alna recently was awarded a $35,000 grant by The Davis Family Foundation. The funds will be used for the construction of the new barn on Golden Ridge Road that will be used for educating experienced educators, graduate students, and other professionals interested in the outdoor, community-based learning, according to a news release from the school.

For more information about the school, its open houses and tours, or to request an information about the school’s educator programs, visit juniperhillschool.org, contact [email protected] or call 586-5711.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: