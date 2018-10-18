The Juniper Hill School for Place-Based Education in Alna recently was awarded a $35,000 grant by The Davis Family Foundation. The funds will be used for the construction of the new barn on Golden Ridge Road that will be used for educating experienced educators, graduate students, and other professionals interested in the outdoor, community-based learning, according to a news release from the school.
For more information about the school, its open houses and tours, or to request an information about the school’s educator programs, visit juniperhillschool.org, contact [email protected] or call 586-5711.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
College football notes: Colby showing improvement
-
Football
Class C North playoff preview
-
Local & State
Athens family marks end of a generation with death of Freda Rowell
-
Business
New England power grid operators learned lessons from last year’s cold snap
-
Politics
With fall foliage comes political ‘mud season’ in Maine