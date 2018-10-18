Harvest Fest XXVIII is set for Oct. 18-21 at Freedom Field, 75 Carson Hill Road in Harmony. The gate will open at noon Thursday, Oct. 18.

The festival will feature music, food, vendors, speakers, contests and more.

The bands include: The Peach Eaters, Between the Lines, Merther, Leadfoot, Dan Hudson Band, UKALELE, Rio Brisbee Band, Singepole Mt.

Admission will cost $75 for the weekend or $35 per day.

For more information, visit mainevocals.net or call 696-8167.

October
