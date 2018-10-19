Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Haunted House from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.
This event s not recommended for young children.
Admission will cost $5. Advance tickets are recommended and are available at the community center.
The recreation department also will host a Kid Friendly Haunted House from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the community center.
This haunted house will have more lights, fewer scares and no monsters, witches or clowns jumping out at those who attend.
For the those not ready for the haunted house, lunch games and treats will be offered.
Family admission will cost $5 at the door.
For more information, call Mickey Hoyt, Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department program assistant, at 474-6901.
