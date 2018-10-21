As October draws to a close, you’ve got to spend every second you can outside, right? Here’s a great opportunity to celebrate a collaborative effort between the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and the Six Rivers Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association. But you’ve got to hurry – put down this paper and get outside! The organizations are throwing a party to debut four new miles of mountain bike trails at Brunswick Landing, the former Navy base in Brunswick.

The trails are all introductory, so the event is good for all ages. Don’t have a mountain bike? Need to patch the one you’ve already got? Two Brunswick bike shops are chipping in to help. Center Street Cycle will be on hand with 12 Specialized Stumpjumper bikes for attendees to try out. Gorham Bike & Ski will offer bike repair and mechanics workshops.

The whole project to make trails in Neptune Woods, a 64-acre area of the old base, was realized with support from Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority and a grant from Mid Coast Hospital.

After trying out the trails – group rides will leave periodically – attendees are encouraged to head over to Flight Deck Brewery, also at Brunswick Landing, to toast the new trails.

Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust will manage the trails, which are also intended for walkers and runners. — MARY POLS

WHAT: Tours of the new trails and group rides at Neptune Woods at Brunswick Landing (the former Navy base).

WHEN: Trail rides from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, socializing at Flight Deck Brewing from noon to 2 p.m.

WHERE: To get to the new trails, turn onto Admiral Fitch Avenue from Bath Road near Cook’s Corner. Turn left onto Forrestal Avenue, then right on Neptune Drive. The Neptune Woods will be on your left, across from Coastal Landing.

HOW: Free, except for the beers.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: