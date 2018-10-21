A Hollis man is facing several charges following a brief police standoff at a home on Snow Road in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Scarborough arrested Michael Gagne, 26, after responding to a 7:05 a.m. call for help from a woman who said a man had assaulted her in her Snow Road home. The woman said she had managed to flee the home but that there was a loaded shotgun in the home, police said in a prepared statement.

Using a public address system, the police unsuccessfully tried for about an hour to get Gagne to leave the home. An officer on the perimeter of the property heard someone yelling in the woods. Police found Gagne in the woods and arrested him without incident.

Gagne was charged with creating a police standoff, domestic assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and drug possession.

The woman, 27, was not seriously hurt and as treated by Scarborough emergency medical technicians at the scene.

