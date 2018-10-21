IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Baker Street.
10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 7:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Munn Flat Road.
IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bassford Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:43 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.
8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Center Road.
9:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prescott Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Whittier Road.
6:22 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Strong Road.
7:25 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Wilton Road.
Sunday at 3:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.
IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 9:11 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Foster Hill Road.
IN HARMONY, Sunday at 3:28 a.m., assault was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 5:33 p.m., a report of a motor vehicle burglary led to an arrest on Main Street.
5:34 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:52 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.
6:53 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Locust Street.
8:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.
Sunday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on George Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
3:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:06 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Main Street.
8:30 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Gee Road.
9:45 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Gee Road.
9:20 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:49 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Leavitt Street.
11:28 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Mary Street.
2:29 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
7:16 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
Sunday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address listed.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
8:02 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
8:53 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Collette Street.
12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
4:03 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Water Street.
4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Place.
6:53 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Main Street.
9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in The Concourse.
10:46 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Victoria Drive.
Sunday at 1:26 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.
1:32 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Western Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Road.
2:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.
Arrests
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 11 p.m., Richard Warren Rose, 58, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:56 a.m., Roger Wayne Bickmore, 29, of Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.
8:01 p.m., Paul J. Berry, 43, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and theft.
8:06 p.m., Alan S. Trudel, 53, of North New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
Sunday at 1:30 a.m., Rebecca Lynn Price, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
3:47 a.m., Jeffrey M. Ferry, 34, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of robbery, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal theft and disorderly conduct.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:03 p.m., Scott Huard, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license (beyond restrictions) and operating after suspension.
7:18 p.m., Philip W. Porter, 66, of New Port Richey, Florida, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs), operating after suspension and violating condition of release.
11:32 p.m., David Villone, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Sunday at 1:43 a.m., Youssof K. Zamat, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast