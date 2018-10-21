IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Baker Street.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 7:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Munn Flat Road.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 5:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bassford Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:43 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Burrill Street.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:27 p.m., theft was reported on Center Road.

9:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:50 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Whittier Road.

6:22 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on South Strong Road.

7:25 p.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 3:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 9:11 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN HARMONY, Sunday at 3:28 a.m., assault was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 5:33 p.m., a report of a motor vehicle burglary led to an arrest on Main Street.

5:34 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:52 p.m., theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

6:53 p.m., a fireworks complaint was reported on Locust Street.

8:14 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.

Sunday at 1:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:50 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on George Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

3:35 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Alpine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 8:06 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Main Street.

8:30 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Gee Road.

9:45 a.m., an auto theft was reported on Gee Road.

9:20 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 7:49 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Leavitt Street.

11:28 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Mary Street.

2:29 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

4:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

4:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

7:16 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address listed.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

8:02 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

8:53 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Collette Street.

12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

4:03 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Water Street.

4:32 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Place.

6:53 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Main Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in The Concourse.

10:46 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Victoria Drive.

Sunday at 1:26 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:32 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Western Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reynolds Road.

2:23 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

Arrests

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 11 p.m., Richard Warren Rose, 58, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:56 a.m., Roger Wayne Bickmore, 29, of Cambridge, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

8:01 p.m., Paul J. Berry, 43, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and theft.

8:06 p.m., Alan S. Trudel, 53, of North New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

Sunday at 1:30 a.m., Rebecca Lynn Price, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:47 a.m., Jeffrey M. Ferry, 34, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of robbery, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal theft and disorderly conduct.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:03 p.m., Scott Huard, 51, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license (beyond restrictions) and operating after suspension.

7:18 p.m., Philip W. Porter, 66, of New Port Richey, Florida, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (drugs), operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

11:32 p.m., David Villone, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 1:43 a.m., Youssof K. Zamat, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

