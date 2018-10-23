Another day, another restaurant/bar/coffee shop opening in Portland. Here are a few of the more recent ones:

• All Those Who Wander, a coffee shop in the Black Box at 93 Washington Ave., opened Monday, joining a new cheese shop in the mini-development. The self-described “curated coffee experience” will feature single-origin coffees from Parlor Coffee and will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop will also sell pastries.

• The Portland Zoo, a new bar offering local craft beers, has opened at 41 Fox St. in East Bayside. It’s open 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

• That old garage next door to A&C Grocery finally has a new occupant – and it’s a delicious one, if you’re a fan of kombucha. Root Wild Kombucha, which will also sell craft beer, opened last weekend at 135 Washington Ave. It’s the latest project from Reid Emmerich, kombucha brew master and former partner in Urban Farm Fermentory, and his partners, Tom Madden and John Paul, the co-founders of Lone Pine Brewing Co. The 49-seat tasting room with 12 rotating taps will launch with the brewery’s “core flavors” of kombucha on draft: Wild Blueberry, Ginger, and Vanilla Rooibos. The first seasonal rotation flavors on tap are Strawberry, Beach Rose, Rhubarb, Elderberry and Hopped.

If you prefer beer, the tasting room will offer a Maté Session IPA and a Double IPA to start. Look for Blueberry Berliner Weisse and a Ginger Hibiscus Saison in the near future.

Root Wild eventually will be found in Portland-area restaurants, bars and retail stores. Later this fall, the company will begin distributing kombucha in 12-ounce aluminum cans, the first kombucha brewers in New England to do so, according to the owners.

For now, the hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday; closed Tuesday and Wednesday; noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays; noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

