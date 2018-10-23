The Portland area’s third poké restaurant, (fourth, if you count both Big Fin Poké restaurants) opened last weekend at 426 Fore St., the former home of East End Cupcakes.

Crunchy Poké, owned by Tien Nguyen, differentiates itself by touting its commitment to sustainability and charity. The restaurant says it sources only sustainably caught fish, and it uses biodegradable fiber bowls, paper straws and compostable utensils. The restaurant plans to donate 2 percent of its net sales to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Poké (pronounced po-KAY) is a Hawaiian dish of cubed, marinated raw fish often served in bowls with vegetables and rice.

Poké restaurants have been trendy in the rest of the country for several years now but have only recently started showing up in Maine. Jimmy Liang opened the Greater Portland area’s first poké restaurant, Big Fin Poké, a couple of years ago and now has locations in both Westbrook and South Portland. Poké Pop at 658 Congress is owned by Anusat Limsitong, the owner of Thai 9 Restaurant in Scarborough and a former sushi chef.

