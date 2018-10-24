Republican gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody will announce his economic plan for Maine on Thursday during a campaign stop at an Auburn building products company.

Moody, a Gorham businessman and the founder of Moody’s Collision Centers, a chain of 11 auto body repair shops across Maine, will detail the plan at FutureGuard, an awning manufacturing company, on Merrow Road starting at 10 a.m.

The stop is a rare one in a four-way race for governor that has seen limited public campaigning and has been largely devoid of fireworks between Democrat Janet Mills, independents Alan Caron and Terry Hayes; and Moody.

Moody’s spokeswoman, Lauren LePage, said other candidates have promised millions of dollars in new state government spending, if elected, but haven’t said how they will pay for it.

“Shawn will focus on common-sense, proven approaches to create jobs and grow our economy,” LePage said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

