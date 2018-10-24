HALLOWELL — The Harlow will host workshops including bookbinding, woodblock printmaking, open studio sessions and Bob Ross paint alongs in November at the gallery at 100 Water St.

Registration is required, unless otherwise stated.

The schedule of workshops:

• Open Studios is set for 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Nov. 3 and 17: Bring your own supplies or project, or use any of the gallery’s assortment of supplies and materials. The gallery has many views from inside, outside, deckside and nearby, both floors of the gallery offer river views. The gallery has everything from collage materials to button-making supplies. Suggested donation of $5-$10 is requested. Registration is not required.

• Bookbinding with Cynthia Ahlstrin will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. In this four-hour class, visual book artist Cynthia Ahlstrin will demonstrate the steps necessary to create a hardcover hollow back binding, sewn together with a pamphlet-style stitch. Participants also can learn to make a simple jig, consider end papers and cover the book with book cloth and decorative paper. This workshop is an introduction to bookbinding, but also a healthy refresher course for those with some experience in bookbinding. Participants should come prepared with a lunch/snack. Class size is limited to 10 people 16 years old and older. All materials will be included. The cost is $60 for members or $65 for nonmembers.

• Bob Ross Paint Along is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 7 and 21. The event is open to all ages and experience levels, children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can use materials at the gallery or bring their own. The goal of these events is to provide a laid back art-making atmosphere while painting along with Ross’ instruction. Ideally, participants will leave with a finished painting. The cost is $15 for members or $20 for nonmembers. Participants can sign up for any amount of sessions; there is no obligation to participate in the entire series.

• Intro to Woodblock Printmaking with Jaime Wing will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18. Wing will conduct a two-part crash course in traditional relief printing. Students can come away from the class with a good foundation of the history of block printing and the skills to create their own prints. Over the course of two sessions, participants can design and carve their own wood block and print a small edition of archival-quality prints. Although all materials will be provided, students are encouraged to bring drawings or images of inspiration for their design. No prior printmaking experience required. Class is limited to adults 18 and older. All materials will be included. The cost is $85 for members or $95 for nonmembers.

Programming is funded in part by a Partnership Grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information or to register, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

Share

< Previous

Next >