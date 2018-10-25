The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire that damaged a home in Standish.

Benjamin Haskell, Standish’s deputy chief of public safety, said firefighters responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at a single-story ranch home at 250 Manchester Road.

When crews arrived, they entered the kitchen area and quickly knocked the fire down, Haskell said in a news release.

Haskell said the kitchen was heavily damaged while other parts of the home had some heat and smoke damage.

No one was injured.

