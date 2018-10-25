The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early morning fire that damaged a home in Standish.

Benjamin Haskell, Standish’s deputy chief of public safety, said firefighters responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. Thursday at a single-story ranch home at 250 Manchester Road.

When crews arrived, they entered the kitchen area and quickly knocked the fire down, Haskell said in a news release.

Haskell said the kitchen was heavily damaged while other parts of the home had some heat and smoke damage.

No one was injured.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.