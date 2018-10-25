ReVision Energy, a Portland renewable energy company, received an award for its environmental leadership.

The Lewis Family Foundation presented its inaugural Alnoba Leadership Awards at Alnoba, the first passive house standard building of its kind in New England, in Kensington, New Hampshire. ReVision’s leadership team of Phil Coupe, Bill Behrens, Fortunat Mueller and Dan Clapp accepted the award, which recognizes New England business leaders helping to save the Earth, according to a news release from the foundation.

The company was lauded for its employee-owned workplace; advocacy on climate policy and education; philanthropy; and developing innovative financial models to bring solar power to nonprofits.

The foundation will donate $5,000 to the Conservation Law Foundation and $5,000 to Citizens Count on behalf of ReVision’s leadership team.

