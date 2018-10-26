SKOWHEGAN — Five people arrested in September in a major drug raid in Detroit are among those indicted this week by a Somerset County grand jury.

Search warrants were carried out in the early morning drug raid on North Road in the town of Detroit, netting authorities drugs and cash.

The raid was executed at the home of Tabatha Lombard and Lucas Judkins at 209 North Road.

During the search, police found more than 26 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of heroin, oxycodone pills, controlled pills, over $7,400 in cash, digital scales, drug packing material, drug-related documentation, and drug-related paraphernalia, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster. The seized drugs have an approximate street value of $2,800, Lancaster said at the time.

Lucas Judkins, 34, of Detroit, who was arrested in the raid, was indicted by the grand jury Thursday on felony charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and conspiracy to commit trafficking in drugs, according to the indictments.

Jamel Champagne, 34, of Bronx, New York, also was indicted in connection with the raid. Champagne faces the same three felony charges, plus a more serious charge of aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, a class A felony, for having been convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, in March 2010 in Oneida County, New York.

He also faces criminal forfeiture of $7,437 in cash.

The third person indicted in the case is Tabatha Lombard, 30, of North Road, Detroit. She faces the same three charges of trafficking, possession and conspiracy as her housemate, Lucas Judkins.

Chelsea Clements, 21, of Plymouth, faces identical charges, plus criminal forfeiture of $7,437 in cash, as does Dashawn White, 26, of Bronx, New York.

Court dates have not been announced and it was not clear this week whether any of the five has a lawyer.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but is an indication that enough evidence is present to proceed with a trial.

Others indicted by the grand jury this week were:

• Paul S. Downing, 37, of Pittsfield, charged by the grand jury with a single count of operating after revocation, in April in Pittsfield, elevated to the felony level because of two previous convictions for criminal operating under the influence.

• Shawnna Lynn Burrill, 35, of Palmyra, charged with a single count of theft in May in Pittsfield, but elevated to the felony level because of two previous theft convictions.

• Shawnna Lynn Burrill, 35, of Palmyra, charged in a separate indictment with theft and operating after license revocation, in May in Pittsfield, also elevated to the felony level.

• Shawnna Lynn Burrill, 35, of Palmyra, charged in a separate indictment with theft, also in May in Pittsfield and also elevated to the felony level because of the previous theft convictions.

• Jessica L. Tillson, 32, of Skowhegan, charged with burglary and theft in April in Skowhegan, with two previous theft convictions.

• Scott A. Bailey, 49, of Norridgewock, charged with aggravated assault allegedly with a baseball bat, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest, using physical force against a police officer, Oct. 7 in Skowhegan.

• Frederica S. Goodale, 47, of Newport, charged with one count of theft by deception, Sept. 28 in Palmyra. The offense level is elevated to a felony because of two previous theft convictions.

• Scott C. Jones, 52, of Norridgewock, charged with unlawful possession of a drug containing heroin and with violating the conditions of release, both June 21 in Norridgewock.

• Felicia M. Lloyd, 19, of Skowhegan, charged with eluding a police officer, criminal operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, operating without a license and criminal speed, Aug. 11 in Madison.

• Felicia M. Lloyd, 19, of Skowhegan, charged in a separate indictment with aggravated assault, a class B felony, April 28 in Bingham.

• Jason A. Lawrence, 41, of Solon, charged with domestic violence assault, with a prior conviction, and with obstructing the report of a crime or injury, June 20 in Solon.

• Scott M. McLean, 27, of North Anson, charged with criminal operating under the influence, with one prior conviction, and with violating the conditions of release, Sept. 29 in Anson.

• Sherry L. Erving, 69, of Kingsbury, charged with receiving stolen property.

• Willie Harper, 50, of Newport, charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Sept. 20 in Palmyra.

• Tyson P. Splude, 31, of Norridgewock, charged with domestic violence terrorizing, elevated to a felony because of a previous domestic violence assault conviction, Oct. 4 in Norridgewock.

