NEW GLOUCESTER — New Gloucester Fire Chief James Ladewig was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 18, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay confirmed Friday.
Castonguay said by telephone that she hopes to complete an investigation related to the leave by next week.
She said Deputy Chief Roger Levasseur is now in charge, based on the command structure of the fire department.
Ladewig was named full-time chief on Feb. 8, 2016. Prior to that, he was assistant fire chief of the Olmos Park Fire Department on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, where he had served for 25 years.
Castonguay would not give more details about the case.
