FARMINGTON — Craft table are available to rent for the Holiday Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road.
For more information, call 778-3921 or 778-3807.
