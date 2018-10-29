FARMINGTON — Craft table are available to rent for the Holiday Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road.

For more information, call 778-3921 or 778-3807.

