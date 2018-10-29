Maine State Police took a commercial vehicle off the road Monday morning after discovering that the truck was carrying a load of explosive blasting agents that had not been properly secured, a violation of federal law.

The discovery occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Route 197 in Richmond when Cpl. Chris Rogers, during a Maine Department of Transportation roadside inspection detail, was asked to take a look at a commercial vehicle owned by Maxam Northeast LLC.

Maine State Police say they took a truck off the road Monday after discovering that its load of explosive blasting agents wasn't properly secured. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

In a news release posted on its Facebook page, state police said Rogers discovered that the truck’s driver, who was not identified, was transporting three types of explosive agents that had not been secured.

The truck, which left Litchfield, Maine, was heading to Groton, New Hampshire, according to the release.

Federal law requires hazardous materials to be protected against shifting and falling during transportation. The truck was placed out of service, state police said.

