The Tinkergarten Fall Lantern Walk will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at the North Street Playground, 1515 North St., Waterville.
Community members are welcome to the annual tradition designed to help children welcome the end of daylight saving time. Families gather before dusk, sing songs, light lanterns and can enjoy an outdoor walk in the park.
This event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit tinkergarten.com.
For more information, email Heather Katz at [email protected].
