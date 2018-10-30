“Animal Farm,” based on 1945 acclaimed novel by George Orwell, will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

When the animals take over the farm, they think it is the start of a better life. Life isn’t as easy as they thought, as old problems take new form.

The story finds new life in this contemporary stage adaptation. Performed by New Repertory Theatre, this play explores themes of power, politics and propaganda.

The play is suitable for grades 5 and up.

Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door, or $10 for children age 10 and older.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

