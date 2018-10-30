After Nov. 5, Yarmouth will have one less spot to grab a burger and a beer.
Ben and Katie Grant, owner/operators of Dirigo Public House, 305 U.S. Route 1, announced on their Facebook page Monday that after being in business for three years, their last day will be Nov. 5, in order “to move into the next chapter of our lives.”
The pub will be open Thursday through Monday. Sunday will be its last $5 Burger Day. “We’re going to get very aggressive with our inventory and pricing,” the post said.
Dirigo Public House received three stars from the Maine Sunday Telegram’s restaurant critic, who also named the “rapturously messy” Dirigo Burger, served on a housemade potato roll, his favorite burger of 2016.
