Montecito Market, a new specialty food store in Westbrook, held its grand opening Saturday.

The market is located at 1102 Bridgton Road (Route 302), just below the Methodist Road. (Look for the big rooster.)

Montecito Market is owned by Scott Rehart, best known for his El Mirador Mexican Deli in the old Portland Public Market, and for Montecito Roadhouse Tortilla Chips. Rehart and his wife, Julia, will be operating the store.

The retail market will sell Maine- and New England-made products such as jams, sauces and soup mixes, but it will also offer homemade meals to go, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, chili rellenos, enchiladas, chimichangas, meatloaf, chicken pot pie and lasagna.

The market is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Sunday.

