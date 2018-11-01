Police say a man who caused a standoff in Bucksport started the incident by firing a shot and threatening to detonate a grenade.
William Benjamin, 57, is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Route 1 in Bucksport was shut down for at least seven hours Wednesday and several businesses were forced to close.
The Bangor Daily News reported that the episode unfolded with a medical facility reporting that Benjamin had threatened to use a grenade. Police called the home, and a woman reported that a shot had been fired.
It was unclear if Benjamin had a lawyer Thursday. Police took him into custody after a “lengthy negotiation.” No one was hurt.
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Nokomis stuns Big 11 conference with shutout of top seed MCI
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Oak Hill holds off Madison in D South semifinals
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Hermon rallies past Winslow in Class C North
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Brunswick upsets Cony in PTC B semifinals
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Dirigo kicks out Maranacook