Police say a man who caused a standoff in Bucksport started the incident by firing a shot and threatening to detonate a grenade.

William Benjamin, 57, is charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Route 1 in Bucksport was shut down for at least seven hours Wednesday and several businesses were forced to close.

The Bangor Daily News reported that the episode unfolded with a medical facility reporting that Benjamin had threatened to use a grenade. Police called the home, and a woman reported that a shot had been fired.

It was unclear if Benjamin had a lawyer Thursday. Police took him into custody after a “lengthy negotiation.” No one was hurt.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: